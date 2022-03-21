11-12 millions of Ukrainians have left their homes because of Russian aggression. 3 millions went abroad

Russia has ruined millions of lives in Ukraine. These numbers are huge humanitarian catastrophe.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said in his telegram channel on Monday.

Біженці / Associated Press

“Over 3 millions of Ukrainians had to go to European countries. General number of Ukrainians who had to become internal refugees, leaving their homes, their jobs because of the war, goes to 11-12 millions of people. Just realize these numbers. Russia ruins millions of lives. Isn’t that humanitarian catastrophe?”, - he wrote.

It is the 26th day of wide Russian invasion on Ukrainian territory. The war itself continues for 8 years already. Since 24th February occupants continue bomb and ruin Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Zhytomyr, Okhtyrka, Sumy, Severodonetsk, Dnipro, Kyiv and other cities and villages. Killing people and destroying infrastructure.

