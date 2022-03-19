112 Children Died in Ukraine Due to Russian Military Aggression More than 140 children were injured

As of the morning of 24th day of full-scale Russian invasion into Ukraine, 112 children died and more than 140 children were injured because of occupaying army’s actions at the territory of Ukraine.

On March 16th, 2022, Russian soldiers illegally captured a house in Kolonshchyna village in Kyiv Region and murdered its residents, including 16-years-old teenager. On March 18th, 2022, in Lotskyno village in Mykolaiv Region, 16-years-old boy died due anti-tank mine explosion. On March 18th, 2022, the emergency service retrieved the bodies of 7-year-old old twins – boy and girl – from Chernihiv dormitory wreckage.

109 empty strollers are placed outside the Lviv city council during an action to highlight the number of children killed in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine / Getty Images

