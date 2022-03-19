A school in a residential area on the outskirts of Khark / Getty Images

400 of schools and kindergartens, 117 hospitals. "Kharkiv tribunal" has published numbers of Russian aggression results

According to "Nuremberg 2022" data, Russian shootings and bomb strikes have destroyed 117 hospitals and 5 maternity centers during the period from 24th February till 17th March.

400 schools and kindergartens were damaged or totally destroyed. 28 churches were shot, the majority of them belong to Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate. International volunteer project kharkivtribunal.org is fixing and spreading facts of Russian army crimes against Ukrainian civilians all over the world. Project aims to collect the base for international military tribunal over Putin’s military criminals.

A school in a residential area on the outskirts of Khark, Ukraine destroyed by shelling by Russian troops / Getty Images

A view of a building that housed a school in Kharkiv / Getty Images

A photograph shows destructions of a kindergarten following a shelling / Getty Images

