56 Ukrainian civilians were shot directly from Russian tank in Lugansk region

Russian militaries shred direct fire on the nursing house for old people in Kreminna town. Head of Lugansk state administration Serhiy Gayday has said on Sunday.
“Cynically and on purpose. Just took up the tank in front of the building and started shooting. Those who were spending their last years in the nursery house died. 56 persons”, - he reported.
15 survived people were transferred to temporary occupied Svatovo. To the local geriatric shelter, according to Gaygay’s data
The place of tragedy is unavailable for Ukrainian militaries and authorities at the moment.
