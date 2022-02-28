A CHILD IS KILLED IN OCCUPANTS’ SHELLING NEAR KHARKIV

An underage boy dies as a result of Russian shelling

In Chuhuievo, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian occupants, who were allegedly targeting military objects, shelled residential houses, killing a child, reportedly by the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

“On February 24 at 08:23 the service 101 was notified about the fire in a five-storey residential building 157 at Aviator Microdistrict, Chuhuiv, caused by enemy shelling.”

When the rescue squad arrived, the balconies of apartments on the second and third floors were on fire, as well as an apartment on the fourth floor.

An underage boy was killed and several people were injured in an explosion. The rescue squad evacuated 15 residents from the building.