Aftermath of Russia's shelling a residential building in Kyiv: two killed and six seriously injured (video)

On Saturday, February 26, Russian occupiers shelled a high-rise building in Kyiv. As a result, two people were killed and six others were seriously injured.

It was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“The one who shouts about "Nazism in Ukraine" acts like a real Nazi. As a result of enemy shelling, rockets hit a skyscraper and a hangar in the capital. Two Kyiv residents were killed and six were seriously injured. Kremlin terrorist fires rockets at Ukraine's civilians. It is a crime against humanity, against all civilization. This is unforgivable and unforgettable", - it is said in the message.