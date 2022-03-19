Категорія
Війна
Animals of "12 Months" Zoo near Kyiv starve and die from cold weather

Дата публікації
Перегляди
2997
Zoo "12 Months" / Getty Images

Employees are begging for help. Animals suffer from starvation, cold and shock caused by bombings and fire attacks.

Until humanitarian corridors will be organized in Demydiv, only volunteers are able to help animals, zoo officials report. Employees address to anyone who can reach Demydiv with the next needs:

1. Products. Fruits, vegetables and especially meat are highly needed

2. Diesel

Also you can support animals financially or by spreading zoo’s call for help and bank details in press and on international organizations pages. All the details can be found on this link.

Zoo
Read also:

