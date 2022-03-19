Animals of "12 Months" Zoo near Kyiv starve and die from cold weather

Employees are begging for help. Animals suffer from starvation, cold and shock caused by bombings and fire attacks.
Until humanitarian corridors will be organized in Demydiv, only volunteers are able to help animals, zoo officials report. Employees address to anyone who can reach Demydiv with the next needs:
1. Products. Fruits, vegetables and especially meat are highly needed
2. Diesel
Also you can support animals financially or by spreading zoo’s call for help and bank details in press and on international organizations pages. All the details can be found on this link.
Read also:
- 400 of schools and kindergartens, 117 hospitals. "Kharkiv tribunal" has published numbers of Russian aggression results
- Russian Occupants Try to Regroup and Attempt Another Attack on Kyiv - Regional Military Administration
- Zaporizhzhia is Shelled from Prohibited Weapons, Municipal Community Nationalized Russian Metal and Crafts Body Armor
- Occupiers’ military equipment is being unloaded in Belarus. Pontoon bridge is being built across Prypyat river
- 112 Children Died in Ukraine Due to Russian Military Aggression More than 140 children were injured