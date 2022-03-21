Banal thieves. Russians have stolen 5 ships with grains from Berdyansk

Locals have reported that five ships fully loaded with grains were grabbed by Russian tugs from port of Berdyansk.

They contained many thousands of tones of grain, the head of Zaporizka military administration Oleksandr Staruh has told during TV marathon.

Now Ukrainian militaries and police are searching for Ukrainian ships to bring them back.

Berdyansk inhabitants came out for meeting with national symbolics in the occupied city. They demand Russian occupants to go into the same direction with Russian military ship. Occupants used violence to get peaceful civilians away.

