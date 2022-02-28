“CIVILIANS WERE INJURED”: GENERAL PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE QUALIFIES THE SHELLING OF KYIV AS A TERRORIST ATTACK

“CIVILIANS WERE INJURED”: GENERAL PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE QUALIFIES THE SHELLING OF KYIV AS A TERRORIST ATTACK

The situation around the capital is said to be tense.

The law enforcers qualify the shelling of Kyiv by Russian armed forces that took place on February 25 at night as a terrorist attack, General Prosecutor Iryna Venedyktova reports.

According to her, the experts are working on the place where Russian missile struck a residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytsia District.

“Civilian people were injured. We qualify this as a terrorist attack,” she emphasized.

Venedyktova says that the situation around Kyiv is tense. She stated that the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office has documented 12 facts of sabotage and violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on February 25 at dawn two powerful explosions were heard in the Darnytsia District of the capital. The debris of the missile shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft warfare hit a high-rise apartment block and set it on fire. At least three people were injured as a result of the incident.