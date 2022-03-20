Family from Irpin Landed the TIME Cover Recalls the Story of Their Rescue

Now, they are safe and dream about saying “thank you” to their defenders after the victory.

Evacuation under enemy fire, children crying, fear for family members and simple strangers. TSN found the woman from Irpin seen by the entire world during attempt of escaping the town with baby daughter. The image of Ukrainian solder holding the little girl landed the cover of TIME – one of the most influential media in the United States.

Pavliuk family from Irpin – Yuliia, her husband Oleh and six-month-old daughter Emma – are now in Rivne. They are doing their best to smile and enjoy every breath, especially when looking at the pictures of their previous happy life in home town with green parklands, cozy streets and own apartment. This peaceful life now exists only in their memories and on the few photos and videos saved on smartphone.

Then warm and comfy pictures on the screen suddenly change to grim and disturbing images – destroyed buildings and dreadful scenes of the most horrible day of their lives. “All night, they fired from Hostomel side – artillery, helicopters, armored vehicles, everything they had. Loud roar, shooting sounds”, Oleh recalls.

That was the moment, when they decided to evacuate. First, the family went to Irpin outskirts on foot, then Yuliia and her daughter got a ride, while Oleh had to reach the assembly point himself in order to later head to Kyiv. “I saw the enemy going somewhere from Stoyanka side, saw the reporters, military, everyone throwing themselves on the ground”, Oleh adds.

The man kept his head low and rushed as fast as he could in order to make sure that his wife and little daughter were fine. They were already getting help from our soldiers. “They supported us, helped us to get out, carried our bags. I cannot believe this was real”, the woman recalls.

This exact moment was caught on camera. “Emma started to cry badly. I guess she felt the same as me. Soldier just took her in his arms and tried to comfort her”, Yuliia says.

The woman was deeply surprised, when her friends told her that this picture was on TIME cover, but she hopes that after seeing the photo the people will realize the terror brought upon Ukraine by Russians. She also looks forward to meet again the soldier, who comforted little Emma. Yuliia wants to know the name of this brave man to thank him.

The family also appreciates the support of everyone helping them in Rivne. Local people offered them free shelter, food and baby stuff. However, the most desired dream of the family is our victory. They are sure that very soon they again will walk the streets of their home town and live in their own apartment, because, like everyone else, they trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Українська родина з обкладинки "TIME" - як почувається маля та де перебувають батьки

