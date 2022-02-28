Fighting in Vasylkiv: One of the Missiles Hit a Boarding-School Building

According to the information provided by the locals, one of the missiles struck a boarding-school building in Vasylkiv during the shelling by Russian occupational forces.

This information was provided by Andrii Tsapliienko, a journalist.

“Vasylkiv. Missile attack. According to the locals, one of the missiles hit a boarding-school building on Dekabrystiv street at around 1 AM. It is unknown whether there were any children at school at the time of the shelling,” he writes on his page in Telegram.

Earlier, we reported that one of the reservoirs at an oil facility in Vasylkiv, Kyiv oblast. Late at night on February 26, it was struck by the Russian occupants. The attack caused an explosion and led to a fire.