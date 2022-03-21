Fire after Aircraft Raids In Kyiv City and Region Caused Air Pollution: Klychko Calls on Citizens to Close Windows

Fire after Aircraft Raids In Kyiv City and Region Caused Air Pollution: Klychko Calls on Citizens to Close Windows

Those staying on the streets are instructed to wear FFP2 grade respirators for lung protection.

Explosions and missile strikes in the city resulted in significant deterioration of the air quality. In some districts, the pollutant concentration exceeds the acceptable limits by 12 times. Kyiv municipal authorities warn the residents about the need to use personal protective equipment when going outdoors.

“Do not open the windows. If you need to go outdoors, protect your lungs by wearing FFP2 grade medical respirator”, Vitalii Klychko, the Kyiv Mayor, instructed the citizens.

Currently, Kyiv ranks 9th in the World Air Quality Index.

Read also: