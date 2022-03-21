First Russian Rocket-Launching Artillery Attack on Zhytomyr Region Resulted in Casualties

Ukraine defends against Russian troops, who keep shelling and destroying the key infrastructure facilities.

In Zhytomyr Region, the Russian occupants used the rocket-launching artillery to attack the several villages. The shelling resulted in human casualties.

Фото: t.me/dsns_telegram/5046

According to Vitalii Bunechko, the Head of Zhytomyr Military and Civilian Administration, yesterday the enemy used the rocket-launching artillery to attack the villages in Narodytska Community.

“Unfortunately, we confirm deaths and injuries. In Selets village, Zhytomyr Region, we have 1 civilian and 3 military casualties. However, we hold the front and continue to exterminate the occupants on the Ukrainian land”, Bunechko emphasized.

