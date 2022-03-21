Категорія
Війна
First Russian Rocket-Launching Artillery Attack on Zhytomyr Region Resulted in Casualties

First Russian Rocket-Launching Artillery Attack on Zhytomyr Region Resulted in Casualties

Фото: t.me/dsns_telegram/5046

Ukraine defends against Russian troops, who keep shelling and destroying the key infrastructure facilities.

In Zhytomyr Region, the Russian occupants used the rocket-launching artillery to attack the several villages. The shelling resulted in human casualties.

Фото: t.me/dsns_telegram/5046

According to Vitalii Bunechko, the Head of Zhytomyr Military and Civilian Administration, yesterday the enemy used the rocket-launching artillery to attack the villages in Narodytska Community.

Фото: t.me/dsns_telegram/5046

“Unfortunately, we confirm deaths and injuries. In Selets village, Zhytomyr Region, we have 1 civilian and 3 military casualties. However, we hold the front and continue to exterminate the occupants on the Ukrainian land”, Bunechko emphasized.

Фото: t.me/dsns_telegram/5046

