Habitants of a small town in Lugansk region tried to stop Russians, they opened fire at the civilians.

“We defend ourselves against true beasts”, the head of the region stated.

While trying to stop Russian invaders who started fire at the civilians, three local persons were injured in a small town of Novopskov in Lugansk region.

Lugansk regional state administration head Serhii Haidai told about this on the 5th of March.

“Novopskov. People tried to stop them and Russians opened fire at the unarmed locals. Three of them were injured. They are at the hospital now. We defend ourselves against true beasts!

They don’t care who is in front of them. The enemy totally doesn’t have neither common sense nor mercy. Stay safe!”, the message says.