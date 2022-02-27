In Irpin, Residential Buildings Caught Fire as the Result of Russian Shelling

There might be people in the basements.

In the town of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, because of Russian shelling at Ozerna Street three private residential buildings caught fire, State Emergency Service reported.

According to previous information, there might be people hiding in the basements of the houses. Five firefighters and one unit of machinery were involved in the rescue operation.

On the 27th of February, the mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn reported that Russian tanks had entered the town from the side of Bucha, but the attack had been repelled. At the same time, a video of possible explosion at the territory of the town appeared on the Web.