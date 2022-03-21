In Kherson, Occupants Opened Fire at Civilian Demonstration Against Occupation: Protestors Are Injured (Video)

The protesters attempted to approach the monument, when Russians opened fire and threw flashbangs at the crowd.

In Kherson, the occupants fired into the air and threw flashbangs at the pro-Ukrainian protestors. The eyewitnesses posted video records of Russian brutality.

Some of the protestors were injured and brought to the emergency room by the ambulance.

The uploaded videos show the people attempting to the approach the monument, when Russians opened fire and threw flashbangs at the crowd.

Херсонці не припиняють ходити на мітинги проти російської окупації

Read also: