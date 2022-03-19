In Luhansk region, occupants damaged up to 40 houses during the day: rescuers delivered humanitarian aid to residents (photo, video)

Medicines, food and potable water are already delivered to the pediatric hospital.
Occupants continue the powerful strikes on peaceful towns and villages of Luhansk Region. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, only during the day, the shells hit Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Hirske, Kreminna, Pryvillia and Zolote, damaging 19 apartment blocks and 19 private houses, two healthcare institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, warehouse and commercial buildings.
State Emergency Service rescuers and local officials in Luhansk Region together with international organizations and volunteers keep supplying humanitarian aid to affected residents. In particular, medicines, food and potable water are already delivered to the pediatric hospital. The humanitarian aid kits are also distributed to people forced to hide in the basements against the Russian attacks.
