In Only 24 Hours, 17 Persons Killed by Russian Occupants’ Bombing in Chernihiv Oblast (Photo)

13 persons more were injured.

During 24 hours, as the result of bombing of civilians by Russian military, 17 persons were killed and 13 were injured in Chernihiv Oblast.

These figures were reported by Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration at its Facebook page.

“During the day of the 4th of March and the night of the 5th of March, Russian aviation was systematically bombing Chernihiv, mainly residential areas. According to operative information from healthcare institutions, as the result of these hostilities, 17 persons were killed and 13 were injured,” the announcement goes.

According to State Emergency Service of the oblast, during the last 24 hours, there were 29 fires, including 22 in residential areas and 7 at industrial sites. During the fires, 4 persons were rescued, 1 person was injured, and 1 person died.

Besides, according to Chernihivoblenerho Company, about 200 villages and towns of the oblast are cut from power because of the hostilities.