In the morning there had been only two attempts of the occupants' attack: the President's Office has reported of the operative situation

Don't believe Kharkiv is being attacked

In 24 hours, the situation around Ukraine hasn't changed much. The enemy is demoralized and doesn't make any active offensive action. There were only two attempts in the morning.

The adviser of the Head of the President's Office, Olexiy Arestovych, has informed about it during the briefing on February 27th.

For example, about 10-12 cars have tried to go deeper into the city of Kharkiv. They have been surrounded and half of them have been destroyed at the moment. Don't believe when you hear that Kharkiv is being attacked, that Kharkiv has fallen. The people of Kharkiv are holding the line.

Losses of Russians who fight against Ukraine:

According to the approximate data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the morning of February 24th till the evening of February 26th, the following losses have been invicted to the armed forces of the aggressor state, Russia: