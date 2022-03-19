In the Western World They Despise: Countries Where the Children of Russian Officials Live and Study

While the Russian officials keep "feeding" the Russians with patriotic speeches, their children successfully use the corruption money to live in the developed countries, pursue elite education and own million-dollar-worth real estate.

For many decades, Russian propaganda has exploited the "Decaying West" myth going rounds and rounds from every screen, but for some reason the upper crust of the Russian society has kept travelling to the Western countries with their democratic values spattered with dirty words by Putin’s close associates and inflowed millions of dollars, in particular for buying expensive real estate and sponsoring education of their children. Let’s find out, who of the political criminals’ children pursued education abroad and holds several citizenships.

Ekaterina Vinokurova – Daughter of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov

Although Ekaterina is a daughter of one of the most influential Russian politicians, she was born in New-York, USA, rather than in Moscow. The girl studied in prestige Manhattan school and graduated from Columbia University majoring in political science. Then followed the Master’s program in economy at London school. Allegedly, Ekaterina currently resides in Moscow and manages the local office of British auction house, Christie's. She’s married to the businessman, Aleksandr Vinokurov. Lavrov’s daughter officially holds Russian and Israeli citizenships, but potentially she may also have the US passport, since she was born in United States.

www.marieclaire.ru

Elizaveta Peskova – Daughter of Dmitriy Peskov, Putin’s Press Secretary

For many years, Elizaveta together with her mother, Ekaterina Solotsinskaya and two brothers, Mick and Danny, has been living in Paris at the luxury apartment on Avenue Foch. The girl studied at the elite private boarding school Ecole de Roches, then continued education at the University of Paris. After graduation she returned to Moscow, where she was immediately offered a high-rank position.

Єлизавета Пєскова instagram

Єлизавета Пєскова instagram

Nikolay Peskov (Nikolay Cholaz)

Peskov has five children in total, but his most prominent offspring is the oldest son Nikolay. It is alleged at 32-year-old Nikolay Cholaz has been never employed, enjoys a bohemian lifestyle and owns several apartments he obviously never paid for from the money earned by the sweat of brow. Nikolay also faced trial and spent more than a year in UK prison, although he personally denies his criminal record.

Єлизавета Пєскова instagram

Illya Medvedev — Son of the Former Russian President, Current Deputy Head of Security Council, Dmitriy Medvedev

Born in Saint-Petersburg, Illya Medvedev had taken various extra classes and studied languages since his youngest years, although the exact place, where he pursued education, remains unclear. Despite high standing of his parents, he first qualified for a government scholarship at the International Law Department of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, although later continued education at the Massachusetts Institute in the United States.

tadviser.ru

Nikolay Mizulin – Son of Elena Mizulina, the Member of the Federation

Council Mizulina is one of the most passionate accusers of the "decayed Western values" often appearing on the popular Russian talk shows. Although, her son Nikolay currently resides and works in Europe. He studied at the University of Bern and the University of Oxford and now lives in Brussels working as a lawyer.

mc.bk55.ru

Nikolay’s mother is one of the most ferocious oppressors of LGBT+ communities. She introduced her amendments to the law prohibiting so-called "gay propaganda" and repeatedly stigmatized such relations as "inferior and defective". Although, the ironic twist of fate is that the son of infamous Kremlin propagandist is a gay person married to another man in United States.

mc.bk55.ru

Anastasiya Zheleznyak — Older Daughter of Sergey Zheleznyak — Russian politician, author of probably the weirdest laws of the Russian Federation, including the Internet censorship and foreign agent bills

Sergey Zheleznyak himself is one of the key figures of Russian propagandist talk shows. Although, the daughter of the leading censor of the Russian Internet is much less patriotic than her farther. Anastasia studied at the elite European schools, where her daddy regularly transferred handsome amounts in Euro. In 2014, she graduated from Queen Mary University of London, then for some time worked as the assistant producer on BBC. Sergey Zheleznyak previously claimed that after gaining education his daughter will return to Russia, however it never happened, since Anastasia married a Scottish man, Mr. McClymont. So most probably the Russian patriot daughter is a proud holder of UK passport.

Сайт Олексія Навального

Сайт Олексія Навального

Сайт Олексія Навального

Read also: