In Zaporizhzhia Region, Occupants Created Another Fake in Attempt to Undermine Credibility of Ukrainian Armed Forces

In Zaporizhzhia Region, Occupants Created Another Fake in Attempt to Undermine Credibility of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Occupants publicly accused the defenders of Ukraine in their own crimes in order to hide Russian atrocities against civilian population.

The occupants continue to spread fakes. Another bogus story published by Russian media says that the Ukrainian forces allegedly fired at the civilians in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

According to the media office of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, “the occupants deliberately spread fake information that the defenders of Ukraine attacked the settlement with artillery weapon and BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launchers resulting in casualties among civilians and children”.

The Administration made an official statement that the Ukrainian military forces conducting the defense operation on Zaporizhzhia direction do not engage in any combat actions that may potentially threaten the security of civilian population in local towns and villages.

“The occupants accuse our defenders in order to hide their own hideous crimes against civilians and undermine credibility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Read also: