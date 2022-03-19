Irpin River is bursting its banks endangering occupied by Russians village in Kyiv region

The water floats from Kyiv reservoir though destroyed dam.
The river has reached its highest allowed level in Demydiv village, where severe fights of Russian invaders with Ukrainian defenders keep going on. The village is under the threat of flooding. The water has already reached some houses’ yards, the locals report. Further water spreading may cause flooding of roads and basements, which will obstruct evacuation of civilians and humanitarian aid arrival.
