"Look What You’re Doing"; Images of Children Hiding in a Shelter from Russian Missiles Appeared on the Web

The photo was published by the Servant of the People party spokeswoman.

In Ukraine, after the onset of Russian invasion, numerous families with children are forced to hide in basements or special shelters because of the danger from the enemy’s side.

An image of children hiding from Russian Fascists’ missiles and shells was published by the Servant of the People party spokeswoman Yulia Paliychuk on her Telegram account.

“This is how kids in Kyiv hide from Russian Fascists’ missiles and shells. Look what you’re doing, Russian!” her image is captioned.