Ministry of Health Calculated Number of Casualties in Russian Invasion

More than a thousand persons were affected by the hostilities and Russian invasion.

Viktor Lyashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine, reported that 198 persons were killed as the result of hostilities during Russian invasion in Ukraine.

He wrote about that at his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, according to the operative data, there are 198 casualties, including 3 children, at the hands of invaders; 1115 wounded, including 33 children,” Lyashko wrote.

Lyashko also noted that none of the hospitals had been closed; they all were open and providing medical aid. “No one is scared; we all look enemies in the eye, boldly,” wrote he. The healthcare system continued working and the Ministry, from its side, was doing everything possible to have hospitals fully supplied.

He also stated that the Ministry was looking for bulletproof vests for medics.