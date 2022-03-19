Mobilized men from LDPR are sent as cannon fodder to reveal positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reports.

Russian occupants mobilize male civilians from occupied territories of ORDLO. These subdivisions are weak, badly prepared, organized and demoralized.

Russian invaders do not afraid to lose them, so these subdivisions are sent to the collision line that allows them to find out Ukrainian positions by accepting direct fire on themselves.

One of such subdivisions containing 250-300 persons has lost about 200 soldiers during two days 16th and 17th March on Mykolaiv direction. Subdivision leftovers have come back to Kherson district and refuse to take further part in the war.

