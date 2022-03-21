More than 10 houses and a school are on fire due to the shelling of the occupiers in Rubizhne: there are probably people in the basements

The shelling damaged apartment blocks and private houses of local residents.

According to fresh reports from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the occupant troops in Luhansk Region once against shelled Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Kreminna. The attack resulted in casualties among civilians.

In particular, in Rubizhne the Russian shells landed on private residential house. According to preliminary data, three children are believed to stay in the basement. The strike on Rubizhne also hit local secondary school with more children hiding in the underground part of the building. Currently 10 houses in the town are on fire. The rescuers cannot reach the location because of continued shelling and wait for enemy “silence” in order to immediately start emergency response actions.

In Sievierodonetsk, the responders brought under control a large fire covering the area of more than 3000 square meters. Luckily, there were no casualties.

