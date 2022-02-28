MYKOLAIV SURVIVED RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS’ ATTACK: DURING THE DAY 86 SOLDIERS AND 1 CIVILIAN WERE WOUNDED

There were strikes, but air defense repulsed attacks of the Russian Federation.

Mykolaiv survived Russian occupiers’ attack. Now it is preparing for perimeter defense again. Rockets started to fire the city late last night. They striked purposefully at ​​the Kulbakino military airfield and warehouses at the entrance to the city from Kherson.

In Koblevo area our military of 28 mechanized brigade neutralized an enemy sabotage group that had disembarked from a boat. They killed 20 saboteurs. The bridge over the estuary near Koblevo is damaged. Saboteurs tried to capture the bridge in Mykolaiv as well. But they were neutralized by our military.

86 military and 1 civilian were wounded during this day in Mykolaiv. Ambulance doctors have been working non-stop since yesterday. Everyone, without exception, were on shift. Mykolayiv residents bring medicines and clothes to the hospital, donate blood for the victims. People in all city corners film the aftermath of rocket attacks at Mykolaiv and its outskirts. A bus fleet was shelled, so some of the buses haven’t worked today. A fuel and oil warehouse was struck by the rockets. In the suburbs there are holes in some places which can be up to 3 meters deep.

Russian military with submachine guns have been seized today directly in the yard of one of high-rise buildings in Mykolaiv. Witnesses say the saboteurs hid in the basement of a residential building and tried to shoot back. But the fighters of territorial defense and the military successfully arrested them.

"There are 12 tanks moving from Kakhovka, the enemy is bringing up forces. We have direct instruction - preparation for the city's perimeter defense. We are now mobilizing all military forces along the perimeter where heavy artillery is working. I ask those, who are not indifferent and are able to come, to connect with territorial defense + to prepare for perimeter defense. I think that inside it is also necessary to build barricades to prevent their coming to districts. Those who are not indifferent please connect, unite - we won't give them any chance", - the head of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Vitaly Kim declared.