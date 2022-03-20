Оccupants are destroying infrastructure in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

Being frustrated with huge losses, occupants shoot civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv and Nizhyn, cutting them from medicine and food supplies.

Some communities are totally cut off from humanitarian aid, there is no connection with them and Ukrainian authorities have no information about what is going on there, Head of Chernihiv state administration Vyacheslav Chaus says on Sunday.

Chernihiv / Getty Images

Russian troops lose a lot of human and weapon resources and destroy civilian infrastructure in answer. Communal and energetic services work hard in the region, trying to restore everything possible. Authorities continue supplies of food and medicine to all available areas. But some communities are occupied by enemy and are not reachable at the moment.

