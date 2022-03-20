Occupants Denied Access of Trucks with Food and Medicine to Kherson Region

14 cars carrying the essential supplies couldn’t pass through.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that “the Russian forces use terrorist methods to impose strict administrative-police rule and deliberately create prerequisites for humanitarian crisis at the temporarily occupied territories”.

On Saturday, 14 trucks carrying food and urgently needed medical supplies were dispatched from Apostolove, Dnipro Region, to Kherson Region, however the Russian forces denied access for the humanitarian convoy.

The General Staff emphasizes that the occupants attempt to force the local civilian population into collaboration by disrupting the humanitarian aid supplies.

