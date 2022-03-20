Occupants Denied Access of Trucks with Food and Medicine to Kherson Region

14 cars carrying the essential supplies couldn’t pass through.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that “the Russian forces use terrorist methods to impose strict administrative-police rule and deliberately create prerequisites for humanitarian crisis at the temporarily occupied territories”.
On Saturday, 14 trucks carrying food and urgently needed medical supplies were dispatched from Apostolove, Dnipro Region, to Kherson Region, however the Russian forces denied access for the humanitarian convoy.
The General Staff emphasizes that the occupants attempt to force the local civilian population into collaboration by disrupting the humanitarian aid supplies.
Read also:
- Russia's navy attacked three Panamanian ships off the Ukrainian coast: one ship sank
- Northern Europe is in danger: which countries are next on Putin's list?
- Russia launched six cruise missiles at Lviv
- When Zelensky and Putin could meet
- Russian military is able to fight only for the next 10-14 days
- Russia's war against civilians and cities: the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian settlements