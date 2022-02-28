Occupants Shell Chernihiv with Grads, State Oblast Administration Says

“Attention! Russian troops are shelling the city with Grads”, their statement went.

“Dear people of Chernihiv! We must prepare for street fighting. Those who know what it means must prepare flame liquids, Secondly, I’m asking concerned Chernihiv people; guy, please arrive at 2 V****i Street (the address was pronounced around 19th-20th seconds and residents of Chernihiv would understand), find the commander, ask him for weapons to defend the city,” Vladyslav Atroshenko, Mayor of Chernihiv’s address at Suspilne TV channel said.

Atroshenko asked to bring foodstuffs for the military; butter, bread, cereals, cheese, all kinds of canned food.