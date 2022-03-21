Occupants Shelled Chemical Plant in Sumy Resulting in Release of Ammonia

The plant’s emergency teams and rescuers respond to the disaster. According to the last reports, the incident is isolated and localized. The authorities instruct local residents to stay alert and be ready to proceed to underground shelters.

On March 21st at 04.30 a.m., the Russian invaders shelled Sumykhimprom chemical plant. According to the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the strike caused the release of ammonia at the 5-kilometer-wide affected area. One employee was injured as a result of the shelling.

According to the last reports by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the response teams managed to successfully isolate and localize the disaster. Currently, the effected area is reduced to 2.5-kilometer radius, and the responders continue to work on subsidence of ammonia cloud.

Although Sumy citizens are out of danger due to the opposite wind direction, the authorities warn that the disaster may still affect the residents of Novoselytsia village and instructs the population to comply with the chemical safety precautions.

