Occupants shred fire over 6 villages in Zhytomyr region

Дата публікації
Перегляди
1989
ДСНС у Житомирській області

hey were shooting people trying to put out the fire.

Fortunately there are no victims, Narodnycka village council has reported on its Facebook page.

Grain storage building was ruined in Narodychi village. Electricity and mobile connection are absent on the most territory of the region.

Civilians’ houses are damaged in Zalissya village

Two sawmills are damaged in Motiyky village. Russians were shooting people who were trying to put out the fire directly from helicopter

Dry grass outflamed near civilians’ houses in Khrystynivka and Slavenschyna villages.

