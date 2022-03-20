Occupants shred fire over 6 villages in Zhytomyr region

hey were shooting people trying to put out the fire.
Fortunately there are no victims, Narodnycka village council has reported on its Facebook page.
Grain storage building was ruined in Narodychi village. Electricity and mobile connection are absent on the most territory of the region.
Civilians’ houses are damaged in Zalissya village
Two sawmills are damaged in Motiyky village. Russians were shooting people who were trying to put out the fire directly from helicopter
Dry grass outflamed near civilians’ houses in Khrystynivka and Slavenschyna villages.
