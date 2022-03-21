Occupants Take Healthcare Workers as Hostages and Have Shelled 135 Hospitals, 9 of Which Are Totally Destroyed – Liashko

As of today, 6 healthcare workers have been killed and 16 severely injured.

Ukrainian healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry continue to operate even during the wartime. Although, the Russian occupants ruthlessly destroy medical infrastructure, disregarding all international conventions, Viktor Liashko, the Minister of Healthcare of Ukraine, says.

“During this period, the Russian terrorists have shelled 135 hospitals, 9 of which are totally destroyed, and opened fire at 43 ambulance cars. As of today, 6 healthcare workers have been killed, and 16 severely injured. Yesterday, the emergency medical service officers supervising the humanitarian routes were taken as hostages. Luckily, they’ve been released and now are safe in Ukraine, willing to return to work”, Liashko stated.

