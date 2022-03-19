Occupiers’ military equipment is being unloaded in Belarus. Pontoon bridge is being built across Prypyat river

Local police escorts tanks and other heavy weapons from the railway station Mulyarivka to the town, Belarusian Radio Svoboda reports.
Locals have seen military equipment going over Petricov town during 17th and 18th of March.
Pontoon bridge is being built over Prypyat river. That will allow reaching Lelchytskiy district on the border with Ukraine.
Earlier Russian militaries have already tried to construct bridge near Gostomel in Kyiv district, but Ukrainian militaries haven’t allowed that.
