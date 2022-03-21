Pauper Nation: Occupants Use Military Trucks to Carry Looted Belongings of Ukrainians to Russia

Russian criminals hide behind the tanks, while loading the stolen property into their vehicles.

According to the morning report released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on March 21st, the Russian occupants not only destroy the Ukrainian cities, but also pillage the local civilian population. The enemy troops ruthlessly rob Ukrainians and load their loot on military trucks to bring home to Russian.

“The occupants continue to abuse the local population and pillage the temporarily occupied territories. Household appliances, vehicles, food and other commodities are stolen by the enemy soldiers, who later carry their loot home to Russia”, the report says.

Meanwhile, more and more eyewitness accounts of looting and robberies committed by Russian troops are posted online. Ukrainians describe how the occupants clean out the destroyed apartment, stealing anything they can carry, including carpets, vases, TV sets, household appliances and even paintings.

Then, the Russian criminals hide behind the tanks, while loading the stolen property into their vehicles.

“Instead of fighting, the orcs loot the personal belongings of Ukrainians at Pokrovskyi residential compound (Hostomel) and carry them home to Russia. The pauper nation”, an author of online post says.

