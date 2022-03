Площу перед консульством РФ у Торонто назвуть "Майдан вільної України"

Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine. Moving forward, St. Clair Ave (between Yonge and Avoca- in front of the Russian Consulate) will now be known as “Free Ukraine Square”. I’m working with ⁦@UCCToronto⁩ and Mayor ⁦@JohnTory⁩ on this honorary renaming. pic.twitter.com/KhYBDhL2bj