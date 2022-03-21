Russia Deployed More Than Five Hundred Putin’s Riot Policemen in Enerhodar to Suppress Civilian Protests

Russia Deployed More Than Five Hundred Putin’s Riot Policemen in Enerhodar to Suppress Civilian Protests

The repression squads armed with nightsticks, shields and firearms are deployed all over the city.

According to Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine, around 600 Russian riot policemen arrived at Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Region to suppress civilian protests against occupation.

The repression squad troops armed with nightsticks, shields and firearms are deployed all over city. Their task is to suppress any resistance protests and brutally break up even the smallest civilian demonstrations and gatherings.

“The occupants acts the same way as the used to act in Moscow and other ‘Raschist’ cities, but Enerhodar is Ukraine! And we definitely will win!”, Energoatom’s representative emphasized.

Read also: