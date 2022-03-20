Russia has to attack Poland after Ukraine -75,5 per cent of Russian citizens consider

Russians think that is “a logical continuation of special military operation held by Russian Federation”, Active Group poll reports.
Baltic countries are next after Poland according to the poll. Russian citizens have chosen several countries to attack after Ukraine: Poland (75,5 %), Baltic countries (41 and “others” – Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary (39,6 )
