Russian military is able to fight only for the next 10-14 days

The Adviser to the President of Ukraine is convinced, that the occupiers have no reinforcements.

Oleksiy Arestovich said, that the Russian military will be able to conduct active hostilities for the next 10-14 days. At the moment, they are losing their potential and moving by inertia.

Approximately 200,000 Russian occupiers invaded Ukraine. 15,000 were killed and another 18,000-20,000 became already incapacitated.

In total, there are about 60 tactical groups operating in Ukraine now and 10 of them are in reserve. "In 10-14 days they will be forced to defend themselves,"- said Arestovich.

After that will begin tactical battles for small villages and for leveling positions. At the same time, the Russian military has no reinforcements.

"Even if all the reserves are involved, they will not be able to fundamentally change the situation. Russia's loss may become real in two or three weeks," said the Adviser to the President of Ukraine.