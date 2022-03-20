Russian Occupants’ Abuse in Mariupol

Russian military bombed the art school in Mariupol used as the temporary shelter for civilians. Occupants confiscate Ukrainian passports and forcibly deport local residents to temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces bravely defend the city.

Mariupol remains the epicenter of active combat actions with Russian occupants. The situation in the city is currently considered the most complicated in Ukraine. According to Vadym Denysenko, Ukrainian Interior Ministry Adviser, “Russians use all available military means to destroy Mariupol, but Ukrainian forces continue heroic defense of the city and repel all attacks by the Russian invaders”.

Mariupol / Getty Images

Mariupol / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Russians keep abusing civilian population of Mariupol. According to new City Council reports dated March 20th, the invaders forcibly deport the residents of Livoberezhnyi District to Russia or occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Region after confiscating the Ukrainian passports.

Mariupol / Getty Images

Mariupol / Getty Images

The occupants also bombed the Art Schools №12 in Livoberezhnyi District, used as a temporary shelter for around 400 local residents – primarily women, children and seniors. The building is totally destroyed, and the civilians are still entrapped under rubble. The exact number of casualties is yet unknown.

Mariupol / Getty Images

