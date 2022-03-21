Russian Occupants Attacked a Village in Zaporizhzhia Region with BM-21 Grad, Mortars and Tanks

Yesterday, on March 20th, the Russian occupants had been continuously shelling Kamianske village in Zaporizhzhia Region for two hours, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reports.

According to local authorities, the Russian troops used BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars, self-propelled artillery weapons and tanks to systematically attack the civilian population. “This time, the Russian criminals did not even used the unmanned aircrafts for aiming, but rather conducted a random massive artillery attack”, the report says.

This shelling by the Russian army resulted in multiple fires and total destruction of several buildings. Many people were left without a permanent home. The exact number of casualties will be specified later.

