Russian occupants damaged the mass grave from the Second World War in Torets, Donetsk region

This is the fourth damaged monument of the Second World War in the region.

The head of Donetsk State regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has reported on Monday.

Russian occupants desecrated graves of those who were fighting with Nazis.

“Russians are modern Nazis. Each of them is responsible for his country’s crimes”, - underlined Kyrylenko.

