Russian occupants have wounded 65 people including one kid in Mykolaiv on Sunday

Дата публікації
Перегляди
1300
Управління ДСНС у Миколаєвській області

All of them are in hospitals now.

Russian occupants have wounded 65 people including one kid in Mykolaiv on Sunday.

All of them are in hospitals now. The Head of Mykolaiv regional state council Ganna Zamazeyeva has said, Suspilne reports.

Now there are 268 victims of Russian invasion in Mykolaiv hospitals. All of them receive needed medical care.

