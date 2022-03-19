Russian Occupants Try to Regroup and Attempt Another Attack on Kyiv - Regional Military Administration

In disregard of all international treaties, the enemy sabotages implementation of the planned measures to the full extent.
Russian occupants try to regroup and attempt another attack on Kyiv, according to the Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Pavliuk.
“The enemy attempts to consolidate, regroup, build forces and attempt another attack on our capital city. But our soldiers disrupt any of their plans… We are ready to properly meet the enemies and send them straight to hell”, Pavliuk said.
According to him, the situation in Kyiv region is under control. The most dangerous directions are Zhytomyr Highway, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and Vorzel cities, Dmytrivska Community, Makariv, the northern part of Vyshhorod District and three communities in Brovary District. The officials are working to continue evacuation of civilians and supplies of humanitarian aid.
“However, in disregard of all international treaties, the enemy sabotages implementation of the planned measures to the full extent”, Pavliuk acknowledged.
