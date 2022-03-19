Russian occupiers block Kharkiv: they are trying to destroy civilian infrastructure

The Russian army is blocking Kharkiv and destroying its infrastructure.

It is stated that in the Kharkiv area the 6th general army devisions and northern fleet are not conducting active warfare at the moment.

The main efforts of the occupiers were focused on blocking the city of Kharkiv, destroying its civilian infrastructure and conducting military intelligence of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the Ukrainian militaries spotted aerial reconnaissance using UAV "Orlan-10".

In the direction of Izyum, the Russian military is trying to act in the areas of Balakleya, Husarivka, Volobuivka, Petrovsky, Protopopivka, Savintsi, Vesely, Izyum, Snizhkivka, Topolsky, Bakhtin, and Kapitolivka.

The General Staff claims that the enemy does not conduct active military actions. Instead, the occupiers are regrouping and trying to provide logistics.

In addition, the Russian army striked missile and bomb attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kamyanka region.

