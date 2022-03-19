Russian occupiers did not allow humanitarian aid to enter Kherson region - people were left without baby formula and insulin

Trucks with humanitarian aid were stopped halfway and sent back.
The Russian occupiers did not allow trucks with necessary humanitarian aid to enter Kherson region once again.
On March 19th, 14 trucks with food and medicine left the city of Apostolovo, Dnipropetrovsk region. There was the most necessary aid - hygiene products for children and adults, canning, meat, semi-finished products, baby food, etc. Also trucks brought a lot of drugs, including insulin, which is now in urgent need of many residents of Kherson.
The entire humanitarian aid was supposed to be distributed among the residents of the Kherson region.
However, the Russian occupiers did not allow the trucks to reach their destination - the trucks with humanitarian aid were turned halfway and sent back to Dnipropetrovsk region.
