Russian occupiers fired on an ambulance transporting medicines to Melitopol (photos)

The confrontation with the Russian invaders lasts for 10 days.

On the way out of Kamyansky (Vasilevsky district), the Russian military fired on an ambulance carrying medicaments to Melitopol.

This was reported by the Melitopol City Council, Ukrinform reports.

"When leaving Kamyansky (Vasylivskyi district) humanitarian convoy - an ambulance and a car with medicaments were fired on by the occupiers," the City Council quoted the head of the Melitopol city organization of the Red Cross of Ukraine Natalia Zhadan.

Despite the fact that the ambulance and the volunteer truck were accompanied by representatives of the Red Cross, they came under fire. Nevertheless, drivers and volunteers fulfilled the task.

"A valuable cargo of medicines is already in Melitopol. In particular, scarce medicines for insulin-dependent people and dialysis patients, immunosuppressants, blood products, medicines for ambulances will soon be available in Melitopol, Berdyansk, Primorsk, Yakymivka and other cities, " noted the deputy of Ukraine Serhiy Minko.

Zaporizhzhya's Regional Military Administration stressed that such actions of the Russian occupation forces are a direct violation of the Hague and Geneva Conventions.

