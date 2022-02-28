Russian occupiers has placed women on children on their armored vehicles for cover - The General Staff

However, the occupiers are ready to lay down their weapons.

The Russian occupiers are placing children and women on their armored vehicles. They use them as a cover.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"A column of military vehicles is moving in the direction of Makariv - Kyiv, the enemy has placed children and women on armored vehicles, using them as cover. At the same time, the moral and psychological condition of the occupying forces is low. Near Koryukivka, Chernihiv region, soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces are ready to lay down their weapons and surrender. Hundreds of disabled armored vehicles and tanks have been abandoned along the roads throughout Ukraine, " the statement said.