Russian pirates paint over the numbers, flags and names on their military ships

That means that aggressors are getting ready for provocation in the Black sea, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports on its Facebook page.

Ukrainian Borders consider that Russians are going to attack Ukrainian civilian ships with further blaming of Ukrainian army.

Also SBGSU has reported that Russians have already hold such provocations. For example, criminals managed to block the work of several Ukrainian ports and captivate teams of several civilian ships. Also they made ecological bomb from damaged tanker.

