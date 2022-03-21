Russian rockets killed at least 8 people and destroyed shopping mall in Podil district in Kyiv on Sunday evening

General Attorney office reports that Russian militaries used weapons prohibited by international war laws.
Bombing ruined shopping mall and caused large-scale fire, damaged nearby houses, destroyed cars parked in the area.
Total amount of victims is being specified. General Attorney office has started investigating the fact of war laws and traditions violation combined with intentional murder
